“He’s tough as nails” - NFC assistant coach compares Shedeur Sanders’ two traits to Tom Brady

Shedeur Sanders and Tom Brady will never share the NFL at the same time as Brady has been out of the league for multiple seasons. Considering his job at FOX, the former quarterback has set his sights elsewhere, including watching Sanders in the league next season. The question is where Sanders could end up.

Regardless of where he goes, Sanders will have plenty of hype. The NFL Combine is over and scouts and general managers are diving into the tapes. According to one unnamed NFC assistant coach, Sanders has two traits similar to Brady, per a Yahoo Sports report by Jori Epstein on Monday.

"The assistant believed Sanders’ personality would be infectious, his pocket presence and mechanics looking "Kind of (Tom) Brady-esque,' Epstein wrote.

“He’s tough as nails. I think players will buy into the swag, the confidence. He knows his limitations and he plays to his strengths: his pocket presence, awareness, toughness to hang in there.”

Brady notoriously willed his teams to victory. It was not only due to his personality but also his willingness to stand tough in the pocket to deliver a ball even if it meant getting crushed by a defender. Despite receiving hits, he popped right back up.

It appears at least one NFC assistant coach is on Shedeur's side.

How likely the NFC is to get Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The NFL draft is under two months away and the NFL Combine is over. Aside from the occasional pro day, every NFC team has almost all the data they can get. They must sift through and continue to process the pros and cons of every player in the draft, including Shedeur Sanders.

The AFC appears to be more likely to spend extra time on Sanders than the NFC. In the first seven picks, only one NFC team needs a QB and is in a position to potentially draft Sanders.

The New York Giants have the third pick with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans ahead of them. The Giants would need Sanders to fall two spots to get their guy.

If, for some reason, Sanders slides to eighth and the Carolina Panthers want to move on from Bryce Young, there's an outside chance they could get him.

However, Young showed flashes at the end of 2025, making it more unlikely that Sanders would go to Carolina.

It's Giants or bust for the NFC.

