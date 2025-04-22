NFC QB coach puts Jaxson Dart ahead of Shedeur Sanders, compares Ole Miss star to Baker Mayfield

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently described Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as "Baker Mayfield with less arm" in an article evaluating the top QBs in this year's draft class.

An NFC quarterback coach Breer spoke to also compared Dart to Mayfield.

“I see Baker in the instincts, the intermediate game," the QB coach said on Tuesday. "I like Jaxson."

Dart will "probably be my top guy behind Ward," the coach added, implying that he would select him over Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, considered by many as the second-best QB after Miami's Cam Ward.

With Ward likely going to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, it's unclear where the other QBs will end up. According to Breer, recent speculation suggests that Sanders may fall outside the first 10 picks partly because most league teams do not consider him a first-round prospect.

Over the past few weeks, Sanders' draft stock appears to have dropped, but Dart's has been rapidly rising over the past few months.

Dart was one of the most effective QBs in the 2024 college football season. In addition to placing in the top five in QB rating, he led all FBS QBs in total yards per game and yards per play.

Dart led Ole Miss to a 10-3 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record in 2024, amassing 4,279 passing yards and scoring 29 touchdowns, earning him a spot on the first-team All-SEC. He completed 77.0% of his throws for 404 yards, four TDs, and zero interceptions in the team's 52-20 victory over Duke in the Gator Bowl in January.

Jaxson Dart's NFL Draft projection

Jaxson Dart is considered one of the most prepared QB prospects in this year's draft class. He accumulated 11,970 passing yards over four seasons in college, with 81 TDs and 27 interceptions. He also scored 14 TDs on the ground and had 1,541 rushing yards.

According to multiple mock drafts, Dart is projected to be the third QB selected off the draft board. He has been projected to be picked as high as No. 7 overall in some mock drafts, while others predicted that he will be selected in the second round.

Fans will find out where Dart lands in the 2025 NFL draft, which is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

