"Uh oh! Time to cancel", "The anti vaxxers won't be happy that he called Trump a loser" - NFL fans roast Aaron Rodgers over his confusing take on abortion

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL and is never afraid to share his thoughts. The Green Bay Packers quarterback shared his feelings on former president Donald Trump and the controversial subject of abortion. In an appearance on the "Club Random" podcast hosted by Bill Maher, the quarterback agreed with Maher that Trump is a sore loser:

"Donald Trump is like a sore loser on the football field. You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game.' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done."

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his comments. Some said that people will try to cancel Rodgers and the anti-vaxxers won't like what he said:

Sami @untried_sam @NFL_DovKleiman The anti vaxxers won't be happy that he called Trump a loser and worst President ever lol @NFL_DovKleiman The anti vaxxers won't be happy that he called Trump a loser and worst President ever lol

CANCEL NOW!!! @NFL_DovKleiman Literally shaking right now how dare he have a reasonable opinion.CANCEL NOW!!! @NFL_DovKleiman Literally shaking right now how dare he have a reasonable opinion. CANCEL NOW!!!

Other fans agree with the Packers quarterback and his stance on Trump and abortion:

Other fans just agree with Aaron Rodgers and his position on Donald Trump:

Yo @Amazon_2022 @NFL_DovKleiman I agree with what Rodgers says here…but, his phase about Trump, he is also correct. The problem here is the media and the opinions the media twist to appear as fact is why we live in the times we do. No one believes the media, and they only have themselves to blame. @NFL_DovKleiman I agree with what Rodgers says here…but, his phase about Trump, he is also correct. The problem here is the media and the opinions the media twist to appear as fact is why we live in the times we do. No one believes the media, and they only have themselves to blame.

The reigning NFL MVP commented on his stance on abortion, saying the government shouldn't have a say regarding anyone's body:

"I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies."

He added:

"As much as I might lean pro-life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar. I can't have a drink of alcohol. I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don't f**king tell me what do."

Aaron Rodgers and his comments on COVID-19 vaccine

Last year, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to share his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rodgers talked about what he meant when he said he was “immunized.” He used that certain word to be deliberately deceptive, saying:

“They were doing this, I called it a witch hunt, where they were asking every single player, 'Are you vaccinated?' You know, they were asking a bunch of big quarterbacks and some guys were saying, ‘it’s personal’ or whatever."

Rodgers added:

"They didn’t want to talk about their status and it almost guaranteed you weren’t vaccinated, right? So then they were getting ripped."

For Aaron Rodgers, it likely won't be the last time he shares his thoughts. His 18th season in the league will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

