NFL 2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers add Antonio Brown  

Adding Antonio Brown helps the Buccaneers' chances at making a Super Bowl run.

It has been well known that Tom Brady wanted to play with Antonio Brown again.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback and the All-Pro wide receiver formed a chemistry during Brown's short time in New England last season. Brady wanted the Patriots to re-sign Antonio Brown once everything settled in his off-field issues. But that never happened, and then Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, it was reported that Brown and the Bucs have agreed on a 1-year contract, and he can join the team once his league suspension expires after Week 8.

Tampa coach Bruce Arians had previously expressed that he did not want to sign Brown, a sentiment shared by a lot of teams around the league. In the span of a few months last year, the mercurial talent forced his way out of Pittsburgh via trade, was released by the Raiders after a string of bizarre behavior, and was released by the Patriots when allegations of sexual misconduct against him became public.

As I said from the start, there was only one team (and one QB) I thought could benefit from risking signing Antonio Brown. That team's coach (Arians) kept saying NO WAY bc he coached AB in Pittsburgh. But Brady loves him. Brady won. Now, so will Tompa Bay. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2020

Brady had made it clear that he wanted Brown to come to Tampa Bay with him. Everyone thought it wouldn't happen because Arians wouldn't agree to it. When it comes down to it, though, Brady is as powerful as anyone in the Bucs' organization.

Earlier this week it seemed Brown's next stop would be with the Seattle Seahawks, but Brady apparently persuaded Tampa Bay to get Brown first.

Tom Brady has helped push to bring Antonio Brown to Tampa, and the free-agent WR now arrives there tonight. pic.twitter.com/QRpu4IC6sg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

If nothing else, it's a brilliant move for the Bucs in that it keeps the Seahawks -- probably their strongest competition in the NFC -- from getting Brown and pairing him with MVP front-running quarterback Russell Wilson.

What does the Buccaneers' offense look like with Antonio Brown?

Tampa Bay's offenses is starting to look like that of an All-Star team. Antonio Brown adds even more talent to an already stacked receiving core. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brown will have defensive coordinators up all night trying to make a game plan on how to stop that trio. Not to mention, the Bucs have two talented tight ends in O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski.

A look at what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense could look like with Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/tq6VPeH1Fg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2020

Antonio Brown has proven he is a matchup nightmare for defenses. During his time in Pittsburgh, he showed that he can change a game by himself. Brown has put up Hall of Fame type numbers in his career.

Antonio Brown’s career stats:



• 131 games

• 841 receptions

• 11,263 receiving yards

• 86.0 YPG, 13.4 YPR

• 75 TDs

• 7x pro bowler, 5x all-pro pic.twitter.com/yzMCSZ5u07 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 23, 2020

The success of the relationship between Tampa Bay and Antonio Brown depends on Tom Brady.

Brady had to pull strings to get Brown through the doors in Tampa. This means if this relationship fails, it could fall back on him. The chemistry that was built during the time Brown and Brady played together makes it safe to say Brady will keep Brown under control if no one else can.

Success of Antonio Brown-Bucs partnership falls on Tom Brady's shoulders (via @judybattista)https://t.co/lnOA7AilZk pic.twitter.com/sI28eXb0Mh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2020

Predicting the rest of the season for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have moved three steps ahead of the New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFC South. They have also taken a big stride towards being the favorites to make a Super Bowl appearance. Antonio Brown makes the Buccaneers' offense almost impossible to cover.

Just imagine keeping 7 guys in protection and just sending out mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio brown. Keep Brady upright and they won’t be stopped. pic.twitter.com/bAv9c0bwAw — Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) October 24, 2020

The Buccaneers will have major success and have built an offense that could take them through the playoffs and possibly win them a Super Bowl.

Picture this: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It would be an offensive explosion.