NFL 2021 Week 1: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

As we get into the first week of the 2021 NFL regular season, fans will be itching to get back to stadiums after an entire season away from the field because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But even for ones who can't go to live games, watching on TV is something we've all been missing since the Super Bowl. It's been seven long months without the NFL, and we're all happy the league is back.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, the reigning champions.

Other interesting Week 1 games will see the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs facing each other, an AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, and the New Orleans Saints playing the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville because of the Hurricane Ida.

NFL 2021 Season - Week 1 Coverage map

CBS, early games:

CBS Early games for week 1

CBS, late games:

CBS Late games for NFL week 1

FOX, early games:

FOX Early games for NFL week 1

FOX, late games:

FOX Late games for NFL week 1

NFL TV Schedule for week 1. Games in bold are nationally televised:

NBC:

Thursday, September 9:

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, Raymond James Stadium

Sunday, September 12:

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 PM, SoFi Stadium

CBS

Sunday, September 12:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m, Highmark Stadium

New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m, Bank of America Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m, NRG Stadium

Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m, Nissan Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m, FedEx Field

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m, Arrowhead Stadium

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m, Gillette Stadium

FOX

Sunday, September 12:

Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m, Paul Brown Stadium

San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions, 1 p.m, Ford Field

Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m, Lucas Oil Stadium

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m, TIAA Bank Field*

Denver Broncos @ New York Giants, 4:25 p.m, MetLife Stadium

*The Saints will host their week 1 game in Jacksonville because of the Hurricane Ida.

ESPN

Monday, September 13

Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM.

