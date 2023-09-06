NFL 2023 Week 1: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on NBC.

The first game of the season is always the reigning Super Bowl champions at home. This year, it will be the Chiefs, who will be hosting the Lions. Besides that, the Buffalo Bills will travel to New York to play the Jets on Monday Night and the rest of the teams are all in action on Sunday.

NFL 2023: Full Week 1 schedule and TV

Here's a look at the full NFL Week 1 schedule, along with start time and TV details, although some games are only in local regions.

Thursday, Sept. 7:

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 10:

Early afternoon games

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Late afternoon games

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday Night football

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 11:

Monday Night football

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN