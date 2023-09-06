NFL 2023 Week 1: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on NBC.
The first game of the season is always the reigning Super Bowl champions at home. This year, it will be the Chiefs, who will be hosting the Lions. Besides that, the Buffalo Bills will travel to New York to play the Jets on Monday Night and the rest of the teams are all in action on Sunday.
NFL 2023: Full Week 1 schedule and TV
Here's a look at the full NFL Week 1 schedule, along with start time and TV details, although some games are only in local regions.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
- Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, Sept. 10:
Early afternoon games
- Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Late afternoon games
- Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
- Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Sunday Night football
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Monday, Sept. 11:
Monday Night football
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN
