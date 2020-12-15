NFL: 5 takeaways from the Seahawks' Week 14 win over the Jets

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the winless New York Jets in Week 14 of the NFL season, winning by a final score of 40-3. Coming off a loss to another New York team in Week 13, the Seahawks bounced back with an dominant offensive performance against the Jets.

5. Seahawks came out balling

After Jets put a field goal on the board, the Seahawks offense came out and scored 23 unanswered points in the first half, which helped them set the tone for the second half when they scored another 17 unanswered points. Quarterback Russell Wilson came out ready. He went 21 of 27 for 207 yards and four touchdowns, and was given a much-deserved rest in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.

Even though they were facing the winless Jets, the Seahawks blew them away. They handed them their biggest loss of the season so far.

4. Seahawks' defense dominates

Despite dropped interceptions by the Seahawks defense, which did not end up mattering in this game for the Seahawks but these missed opportunities will come back to bite them when they play division rivals and in the playoffs.

However, they were still able to hold the Jets offense to merely a field goal. Their defensive unit have been on a roll in back-to-back games, including last week's loss to the Giants in which New York scored only 17 points. (Seattle's offense failed them that day.) They have been performing well and stopping the opposing offense. They are coming together at the very right time. With the playoffs right around the corner, this defensive unit can help the Seahawks make a long postseason run.

3. Jamal Adams’ record day

Defensive back Jamal Adams started his season with the Jets and was later traded to the Seahawks. Against his former team on Sunday he set a unique record.

Adams set a new NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season with 8.5 sacks. This is not a small feat by Adams. However, he and this Seahawks defense will have to continue their strong play against their final three opponents of the season.

2. Missed Opportunity for Sam Darnold

When the New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold with the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft it was expected of him to lead the Jets out of the slump and lead them to the playoffs. Many had him to have the highest ceiling in what was a quarterback heavy draft. Most of the experts had expected him to be the first pick in the NFL Draft that year.

In his 3rd season -- when some of his fellow draft class quarterbacks are making the jump to become elite quarterbacks -- Sam is struggling to garner a single win in NFL 2020 season. It's one thing to struggle against some of the competent defenses of the league, but he can’t even get the job done against two of the worst secondaries in the NFL this season.

After an uneven performance against underwhelming Raiders defense last week, Darnold failed to get anything against a Seahawks defense which is ranked dead last in pass defense in the league. The lackluster play by Jets QB1 has been a trend throughout Darnold’s career.

1. New Defensive Coordinator, Same Result

Gregg Williams was let go after his last defensive call against the Raiders who won the game on a Hail Mary try against the Jets in Week 13. In steps Frank Bush, now no expected him to reinvent the wheel in a week’s time nor was he going to turn one of the worst defenses in the league into an elite one in the blink of an eye.

New York’s defense never stood a chance against a loaded offense of the Seahawks, led by Russell Wilson. Many of the players looked out of position throughout the afternoon, allowing Seattle to rack up chunk plays both through the air and on the ground. Excluding Marcus Maye’s interception in the first quarter, nobody made any impact plays on the defensive side for Jets.

Looks like the Jets' successful tank for coveted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to be happening.