NFL: Aaron Jones re-signs with Packers on 4-year deal

QB Aaron Rodgers will get some much-needed backfield help over the next few years, as RB Aaron Jones has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers on a 4-year deal.

Source: The #Packers and RB Aaron Jones have a deal. He gets a 4-year deal worth $48M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Instead of hitting free agency this coming week, the 26-year-old RB will return to the team that drafted him in 2017.

NFL: 2020 Pro Bowler gets a much-deserved contract

Jones was drafted in 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was mostly considered as a backup RB for the first two seasons, before having a breakout season in 2019 where he started all 16 games and had his first 1,000+ rushing season.

In the 2020 season, Jones had 1,104 rushing yards (career-high), 9 touchdowns, and 355 receiving yards with 2 touchdowns. Despite missing two games, he was still able to score a career-high in rushing yards and had the fourth-most rushing yards in the league.

Aaron Jones: 86.2 PFF Grade since 2019



7th among RBs pic.twitter.com/CLz5hfIeZZ — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2021

With the 4-year, $48 million deal signed, Jones could likely be one of the top five highest-paid running backs in the league. The young RB could have sought out a much larger contract in free agency, but he likely took a team-friendly deal in order to continue to win with a team he is familiar with.

Now the RB free agent market looks much less enticing, as Jones was the most sought-out free agent RB for teams. According to Jones' agent, he was expected to receive much bigger offers from teams, but ultimately chose Rodgers and HC Matt LaFleur.

With Jones locked up, the Packers should look towards signing or drafting receivers for Rodgers to throw to, something he has been missing since the WR duo of Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson. He may have star WR Davante Adams, but he certainly needs pressure taken off him on the field.