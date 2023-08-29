NFL agent praises Aaron Rodgers for successfully forcing trade to Jets after Lamar Jackson’s failure to leave Ravens

While Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson requested a trade this offseason, they were doing it for different reasons. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player announced his intention to play for the New York Jets because it was time to move on, though he had a $150 million contract.

Conversely, Jackson sought a trade because the Baltimore Ravens offered the franchise tag. But the drama ended in good light after both parties agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension. However, an NFL agent praised Rodgers because his trade request went through.

Aaron Rodgers did what Lamar Jackson couldn’t pull off

The Athletic’s Ben Standig surveyed 23 NFL agents regarding some of the hottest topics in football, including the Aaron Rodgers trade. The question posed to the agents was:

“What do you make of Aaron Rodgers pushing for the Jets at the end of his saga with the Packers and in the name of player empowerment?”

One of them responded:

“Hey, Lamar Jackson couldn’t pull it off.”

Another NFL agent reacted:

“Only the 1 percenters can pull this off. Running backs are realizing this. Positions don’t matter in the NBA. Only five starters, and any of them can create significant contract leverage. In the NFL, only the QB compares.”

Rodgers’ trade request didn’t happen smoothly, as both teams reached stalemates during the offseason. After all, the Packers had the leverage because the one-time Super Bowl champion was under contract. Eventually, the transaction pushed through one day before the 2023 NFL Draft started.

The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers, their 2023 first-round pick, and 2023 fifth-rounder to the New York Jets. In return, the Jets gave away first, second, and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft. Rodgers also agreed to a two-year, $75 million restructured contract to free up cap space.

Did the NFL collude against Lamar Jackson?

Demanding a fully guaranteed contract might have been the point of contention during the Lamar Jackson offseason saga. While Rodgers was the highest-paid quarterback when he signed his deal, only $101 million was guaranteed.

However, Jackson wanted a contract similar to the five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. To him, being a former league MVP makes him more deserving of that kind of deal.

But when the Ravens didn’t want to honor this request, he requested a trade. No other NFL team even inquired about Jackson’s availability, possibly because of his desire to get a fully guaranteed deal.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers got what he wanted. He will lead a new crew, and the Packers will see what they have with Jordan Love.

