NFL Week 17: QB Alex Smith cleared to start for Washington

Washington Football Team fans can finally breathe, as quarterback Alex Smith has been medically cleared to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the regular-season finale.

After injuring his right calf -- the same leg on which he had the devastating injury back in 2018 -- Smith has been out for the past few games. The injury occurred during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, and while Smith could have entered the game, the team remained cautious.

Since then, Smith missed two and a half games, with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins starting against the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. Both games could have been winnable for the team and could have given Washington the playoff spot, but they were unable to do so.

Alex Smith is the key to Washington's offense

There's no question that Smith is one of the reasons for Washington's success as of late. Since his first start against the Detroit Lions, Smith led them with a 4-1 record before being injured.

With Smith being considered as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, winning against the Eagles and helping Washington get the division title after returning from yet another injury will solidify the reason for him to receive the award even more.

Alex Smith:

*Told he might die

*Told they might have to amputate

*Told he might never walk again

*Told he'd never play football again.

*17 surgeries

Tonight he starts for WSH w/a chance to clinch 1st division title since 2015. Comeback player of the year. Name the award after him — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 3, 2021

Now Smith's return in for Week 17 against the Eagles, which a must-win game for Washington, will certainly give this offense a boost. The offense has been lacking since his departure, as Haskins could not get things done in his absence and was released as a result of lackluster performance.

With receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson returning to the field, it will only help Smith and the offense even more.

The Eagles will be without several key starters on both sides of the ball, which will help Washington on Sunday night.