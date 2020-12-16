NFL Week 15: Alex Smith should be ready to play vs. Seahawks

Any time Washington quarterback Alex Smith gets sacked, fans just hope nothing bad happens to his right leg again, after the horrific injury he went through in 2018.

Last Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alex Smith was seen with a rather bloody lower leg. Luckily for him, it was his left leg that was bleeding onto his cleats and not the infamous right leg.

Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be "cleated" on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg.

But on this past Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, it was a rather different story and more concern for the quarterback.

After ending the first half of the game, Smith was seen on the sideline, while second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins came under center. Alex Smith was questionable to return to the game for a calf strain in his right leg, which the team spent the halftime on trying to relax his muscle.

The veteran quarterback never returned to the field in the second half of the game but was seen standing and walking on the sideline for the most part. It seemed like the team was taking extra precautions and believed Haskins could close out the game.

Can Alex Smith play in Week 15?

Now, the team believes that Smith will be ready for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Since his first start of the season against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, Smith has gone 4-1 as their starter and overall has become the most winning quarterback the franchise has had.

Alex Smith to Logan Thomas! #WashingtonFootball has tied the game with 9:09 remaining.



📺: #WASvsPIT on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/aauV5qKucT pic.twitter.com/BjURHLahDn — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2020

However, if Alex Smith can't play, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has stated that Haskins will be ready to go and the team will have a game plan designed specifically for the young quarterback.

Nonetheless, having Alex Smith under center will tremendously help the offense considering his experience and performance so far. While he didn't exactly have a great day against the 49ers with just 57 passing yards and one interception, he has created a better atmosphere for the offense in general.