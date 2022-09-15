"The frustration, the eye rolls, the shrug, he's not a patient person" - NFL analyst slams Aaron Rodgers for putting up a fake persona for the media

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are off to an 0 - 1 start after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. It was a poor display on both sides of the ball and there is a lot of work ahead for Green Bay. After an offseason in which the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, there were many questions about their offense. These questions are yet to be answered.

More than just the result was the manner of the defeat. Rodgers played poorly and could be seen arguing with coordinators and rolling his eyes at mistakes. One ESPN NFL analyst thought Rodgers' facial expressions and body language were particularly interesting during the loss.

Kimberly A. Martin spoke on the ESPN morning show Get Up. Here's what she had to say:

"This whole offseason, the Green Bay Packers basically sat down and waited for Aaron Rodgers to decide what he wanted to do with his future. And because of that, other people had to make moves. Davante Adams is now happy in Las Vegas with his best friend."

Martin also stated that she saw various eye rolls and shrugs from Rodgers when it came to the receivers on the team:

"That said, I don't think Aaron is asking too much of Christian Watson to catch an easy 75-yard touchdown. He's not asking him to do anything crazy. But at the same time, he's talking about having patience. But his face in the game that we've seen, like the frustration, the eye rolls, the shrug, like he's not a patient person."

She concluded her point by saying that the four-time MVP is not going to be patient despite saying the right thing to the public:

"I think he's saying the right things publicly. But to just point out, I don't think he's going to be patient in this situation."

Rodgers threw for 195 yards passing and an interception in the loss. Last season, he had two games where he didn't throw a touchdown pass. It was a poor display and Green Bay will look to shut the door on it as soon as possible.

Whether the offensive woes were a one-off or a sign of things to come is unclear. Much will be made of their Week 2 fixture at home to the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

Last month, the Packers quarterback was critical of his young receivers after practice, saying:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Rodgers, after the loss to the Vikings, said that he's optimistic about both receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs moving forward. Green Bay selected Watson in the second round of this year's NFL Draft while selecting Doubs in the fourth round. They also picked up receiver Samori Toure in the seventh round.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers is optimistic rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will develop: "These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them" Aaron Rodgers is optimistic rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will develop: "These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it. I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them"

They also signed Sammy Watkins in the offseason and have Allen Lazard, who missed the Week 1 game due to injury. The Packers will welcome the Bears to Lambeau Field in Week 2. They look to prove to the world that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

