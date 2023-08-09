Aaron Rodgers' debut on Hard Knocks was released Tuesday evening to mixed reactions. The New York Jets and Rodgers fans seemed to like the program. However, it also had its fair share of critics.

Speaking on First Take, Mad Dog Russo essentially called the program pointless amid claims of cutting out the most incendiary parts. Here's how he put it:

"Saleh is a good guy. They've handled the media well. I mean, it's a sanitized version because obviously the team has got complete editorial content. So you're not going to learn a lot from that scenario and Liev Schreiber talking to Aaron Rodgers about surfing in Chico, California at the end... Really? This is what I'm staying up to 11:00 for?"

Aaron Rodgers breaks Hard Knocks' fourth wall in debut

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

It wouldn't be No. 8 if he didn't jump the shark. In the most atypical of fashions, the quarterback convinced the program's narrator to make a personal appearance on-site. The narrator, Liev Schreiber, was flown in by helicopter to the Jets facility to meet the quarterback at his request.

Perhaps he knew that it was a sure-fire way to tacitly damage the program's credibility as fourth wall breaking usually does for entertainment mediums for most. On the other hand, there's a chance he was being genuine as a fan of the actor who has appeared in films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

That said, the way they interacted at the practice didn't look like a fan and a celebrity. In fact, it looked like two strangers standing in line at Starbucks.

Hard Knocks schedule 2023 explained

With all of that said, this was just the debut. The program has four more episodes playing weekly throughout August. The program debuts at 10:00 PM EST and runs for one hour on HBO. That is also the time that it releases on the streaming platform MAX. Meaning, one could watch the end of the episode on the streaming service before the program gets to it naturally on cable.

The next episode will air at the same time on Tuesday, August 15th, at 10:00 PM EST. The episode is expected to cover more of Aaron Rodgers and the team as they take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Many also expect it to be Rodgers' first game as a member of the New York Jets.

