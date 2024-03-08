NFL analyst addresses odds of Aaron Rodgers getting “Jordan Love-ed” again in 2024 Draft

Many analysts claim that Aaron Rodgers was at the end of his Green Bay Packers tenure as soon as Jordan Love was selected in the 2020 NFL draft. History could repeat itself if the New York Jets elect to take a rookie quarterback in 2024.

At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio declared on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk." Here's how he put it:

"They're sitting there at No. 10. ... You could trade out of that spot, but depends on who's there. It's not going to help Aaron Rodgers. It's kind of the Jordan Love thing if they take a quarterback with that 10th pick. ... Aaron Rodgers is short-term at best. ... If he's going to play four years, at some point, it's not going to be for the Jets." [46.7] PFT

Florio's comments were somewhat in response to what the Jets quarterback said on the "Look Into It" podcast with Eddie Brava, per NBC Sports and CBS Sports. In an interview on the program, Rodgers claimed he was considering playing for another four seasons, which would get him within arm's reach of Tom Brady's vaunted bar of 45 years old.

Aaron Rodgers prepares for prerequisite bounceback season in 2024

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

The Jets quarterback, 40, would be done with an age-44 season if he hit his goal. Aaron Rodgers' birthday is Dec. 2, so he will be a young 44-year-old after the 2027 season, four full seasons from now.

However, hitting the goal would require a bounce back from his injury-plagued 2023 season. Rodgers finished the 2023 season with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, zero yards and a zero completion percentage.

The last time he posted a similar stat line for a season was in 2006, when he backed up Brett Favre. He threw for 46 yards, completed 40% of his throws and had zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The following year, he remained Favre's backup.

In 2007, he threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 106.0. He also completed 71.4% of his throws.

If one wants to look at his first starting season following what was essentially a missed season, one can compare 2007 to 2008. In 2008, Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 63.6% of his throws. His team went 6-10.

If that happens for No. 8, many would agree that his future with the New York Jets could be in question, especially if Rodgers wants to play into his mid-40s.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.