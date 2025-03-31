NFL analyst addresses whether Justin Fields is safe with Jets

Justin Fields had a technical chance to succeed Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. Had the team not drafted Jordan Love in 2020 and traded up to draft Fields, the Packers might have looked much different.

However, Fields instead has been tasked with succeeding Rodgers with the New York Jets based on how things have shaken out over the past half-decade.

Of course, there's no guarantee how long that succession will last. Speaking on a March 31 edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Chris Simms opened the door to the New York Jets adding a new young face to the quarterback room.

"That contract says anything's open. I mean, to the point of drafting a quarterback would still be open. ... I don't expect them to be drafting a quarterback at number seven or doing any of that. I'm not expecting that, but it's certainly a possibility," he said.

Of course, the Jets are not close enough for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, and too early for Jaxson Dart in most mock drafts. As such, with Fields in town, there's no reason to draft a quarterback as soon as possible. However, there are still plenty of Day 2 and Day 3 names that could make their way to the Big Apple.

Who could be joining Justin Fields and the New York Jets in the 2025 NFL draft

Justin Fields at AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Justin Fields is heading into the danger zone. If the Jets don't draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, he has a strong shot at finishing the 2025 season. However, if the Jets add a new name, he could find himself under pressure not to slip up all season long.

With the first-round quarterbacks out of reach for the Jets, there are still some other names to look out for. Riley Leonard is coming off a national championship appearance. After battling his way through the playoffs to get to the title game, he might have a leg up in terms of playoff experience. The Jets could use some.

Jalen Milroe is also a player who fits the archetype of Justin Fields, so the team could look at the Alabama prospect as well. Both players are athletic runners and one playbook made for Justin Fields might also be optimized for Jalen Milroe.

Both of these quarterbacks are expected to be Day 2 picks in many mocks and would seemingly be in reach for the Jets.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

