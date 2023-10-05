Aaron Rodgers left many scratching their heads when he proclaimed expectations to be back in 2023. Human limitations and science dictate that such a claim is nearly impossible. However, speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Mike Greenberg took it one step further, laying out expectations for a potential Week 12 sighting. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:04] He's coming back. We're going to get him. He's coming back. We'll be .500 by Week 12 and Aaron is coming back. It's not over. It's not over. He's manifesting it. He's in a shoe in 13 days. Week 12, [They'll] be .500 and Aaron is coming back ... Mark my words .. I am 100% in."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cam Akers' precedent of fast Achilles recovery provides hope for Aaron Rodgers

Cam Akers celebrates Super Bowl LVI victory - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Matthew Stafford's former running back didn't work out for the Los Angeles Rams, but his story with the team gives hope to the Jets fanbase.

According to Draft Sharks, the running back suffered a torn Achilles on July 19, 2021, and missed 16 games. However, the running back ultimately didn't miss the season with the injury.

Cam Akers ended up playing in all four postseason games for the team. In those games, he rushed for 172 yards and earned a 2.6-yard carry average. The numbers won't exactly stand the test of time, but he was playing on the field in the same year that he injured his Achilles.

One bonus for Aaron Rodgers fans is that Akers played in a position where sprinting was the core responsibility of the position.

Aaron Rodgers, while needing to run occasionally, doesn't need to sprint nearly as fast or as much to play the position. It means he might be able to return sooner than it took Akers to recover.

Of course, this is all under the assumption that a 39-year-old quarterback can recover at the same pace as a running back in his early 20s. If Rodgers were to complete the comeback, however, most agree it would be a moment perhaps bigger in his career than his lone Super Bowl appearance.

Still, even if he can complete the impossible, there's a lot of work between now and Week 12 for both teams.

The Jets are 1-3 and need to somehow play winning football between now and Week 12. If they get to that point, it would then require Robert Saleh to elect to swap out a humming Zach Wilson for a compromised Aaron Rodgers. Would it be worth the risk?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.