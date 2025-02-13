Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker suggested that Andy Reid should step down as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs following their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. On Wednesday's edition of Fox Sports Radio's "The Odd Couple," Parker said:

"Andy Reid should step down as head coach of the Chiefs. ... This is not a one-game reaction because they lost in the Super Bowl and they got boat raced."

Parker's first point of contention was with the game plan after the Chiefs fell behind in the first half.

“Where was the game plan? I'm not a football coach," Parker said. "Guys who are football coaches questioned the game plan. No running game to start at all, and then you get behind. You gotta pass. This is what he did in Philadelphia all the time. Pass happy. Always throwing the ball. They got tired of that in Philadelphia."

He also brought up quarterback Patrick Mahomes' regular season performances from the past two years.

“Reid is supposed to be an offensive genius. Why is Mahomes struggling so much? Can you admit that Mahomes has not been the same quarterback in the last two years? Reid is supposed to be that guy. And yet we haven’t seen it.”

Parker also said that this is not a snap reaction.

“This fall off the cliff is two years in the making. Last year, they won the Super Bowl, so it kind of covered up how bad things were."

Co-host Kelvin Washington was not into the idea of Andy Reid resigning

Co-host of 'The Odd Couple,' Kelvin Washington, disagreed with Parker.

"I’m embarrassed. I want to fight you right now," Washington said. "They had a horrible and he absolutely did not adjust. Nor did Patrick Mahomes."

"There is no way I am letting Andy Reid go because he is, overall, steering this ship that got us to three Super Bowls in a row, that has our team competing, that has our team buying in."

Parker pushed back, claiming that there was a lot of luck involved in the past two years and the Chiefs are no longer the same team.

If Reid were to resign or retire, he would finish as the 4th winningest head coach in NFL history behind only Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).

