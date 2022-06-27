"I don't think this Russell Wilson is the same" - NFL analyst doesn't believe QB will lead the Broncos to Super Bowl success in 2022

Russell Wilson was drafted into the league in 2012, selected in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks. He was picked after acclaimed talents like Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, but Wilson is the only one to have won a Super Bowl. The elusive quarterback now takes his talents to the Denver Broncos.

Former NFL star and Speak for Yourself host Emmanuel Acho recently spoke at length about the quarterback. He discussed his chances of winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Broncos. Acho doesn't fancy Denver this year and pointed to the distractions on social media as one of Wilson’s problems.

Here's what he said:

“I don't think this is the same relatable, meek Russell Wilson that showed up in Seattle."

He continued:

"Now here's the other thing and this is truly why I don't think Russell wins this year though. I do think Russ will win a Super Bowl in Denver. I don't think it happens just now."

Acho went on to say that Wilson is not the same as he once was, back when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl Championship against Peyton Manning's Broncos:

"This Russell Wilson is out of character. That's why I don't think this Russell right now can lead these Broncos. Because, as I look at it, I don't know if this Russell Wilson who's shooting at trolls -- That's not the Super Bowl winning Russell Wilson that we fell in love with.”

The quarterback will come into Denver surrounded by young talent at the wide receiver position and a solid backfield. Plus, the defense may be the best he's had since the days of the 'Legion of Boom' in Seattle. The Broncos have a winning history and the former Seahawks star should be a good fit.

Denver Broncos. vs Kansas City Cheifs

Russell Wilson's biggest challenge will be the AFC West

The Broncos are very optimistic going into the new season and looking at their roster you can see why. With a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, you can make a case for them having the ability to beat anyone on their day.

The reality, however, is that the teams within their division, and in the AFC as a whole, have beefed up their rosters. The toughest hurdle the Broncos face in the new season will be their division rivals in the AFC West.

The favorites for the division are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won the West for the past six consecutive seasons, and with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they seem impossible to supplant. They have arguably diminished this offseason after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. However, they added Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so the loss may be minimal.

Then there's the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders snuck into the playoffs last season and had the pleasure of eliminating the Los Angeles Chargers with an overtime field goal. Las Vegas added possibly the best wide receiver in the NFL this offseason, signing Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. With a strong defense and a top tier tight end in Darren Waller, the Raiders are as tough a fixture as any in the AFC.

Rounding out the division are the Los Angeles Chargers. An exciting and up-and-coming prospect, they seem finally ready to make the plunge into the postseason and with uber-talented quarterback Justin Herbert, they have the firepower to outscore anyone.

There's a reason why people expect the AFC Champions to come out of the AFC West and you'd be a fool to bet against it. Whether the Broncos have enough to get the job done is a matter of debate. But with only a few months until the season kicks off, we don't have to wait long to find out.

