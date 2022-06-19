NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers should’ve kept quiet about retirement plans

Aaron Rodgers spent the 2021 offseason away from the Green Bay Packers and there was some doubt as to whether or not he would return. After the charity golf event known as The Match, where he and Tom Brady narrowly beat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers stated that retirement is always on his mind.

It was this apparent indecision about continuing his football career that was part of what drove Davante Adams away from the Green Bay Packers. The elite wide receiver wanted to avoid being tied to the team for another five years if there was no guarantee the superstar quarterback wouldn’t be there.

NFL analyst and host of The Herd, Colin Cowherd gave his point of view on Rodgers and his comments about retirement.

"Aaron maybe doesn’t care enough about the team. He’s just gotta tell you what Aaron’s thinking, what Aaron’s gotta do, you know what, keep it to yourself."

He continued:

"Brady understands his words have impact, Aaron’s too smart to know his words have impact he just doesn’t care. Russell Wilson knew he was leaving Seattle a year before he left Seattle, but he kept saying go Hawks."

He concluded by saying:

"Aaron’s too smart not to know it doesn’t hurt him, he just doesn’t care, it’s about Aaron not about strategy or winning, so in the end, you lost arguably the best wide receiver in NFL.”

Adams took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders. He joined his former college quarterback Derek Carr, last season’s breakout star Hunter Renfrow and dominant tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders aren’t the only team in the AFC West who have beefed up their roster this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers considers retirement all the time

Rodgers seems unsure about how much longer he'll play in the NFL

As for the Packers, their star quarterback is back with the team, and he’ll be breaking in a lot of new talent. Rookie Christian Watson will come in and hope to fill the role of number one wide receiver. But don’t be surprised if the Packers lean more on the run game than they have in previous years.

The quarterback may retire after this season, forcing the Packers to either turn to Jordan Love or dip into the quarterback-rich crop of players preparing to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Whatever the case may be, Adams didn’t like were the offense was heading and wanted to continue his high-performance string of seasons with a quarterback that was sure to be around.

If you use any quotes credit the The Herd with Colin Cowherd H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far