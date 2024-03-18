NFL analyst believes Bears sending Justin Fields to Steelers "was a giveaway of a trade"

Justin Fields is a Chicago Bear no more after he was sensationally traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It brings to an end a rather up-and-down time for Fields in Chicago, as he was never really seen as the answer at quarterback going forward.

The consensus with the Bears having the No. 1 overall pick was that they would take Caleb Williams. Now with Fields being traded, it feels like that is all but confirmed now.

Fields' arrival in the AFC North has gotten the attention of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. after what the Bears got in return for him: a 2025 sixth-round pick. If Fields plays a certain amount of time in 2024, that could go to a fourth-round pick.

For Kiper, the compensation the Bears got made it a giveaway trade.

Kiper said on "ESPN First Draft":

"It was a giveaway, it was basically a gift."

The Steelers, who now have two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and now Fields, hope that the "gift" they got will help solve their quarterback situation.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have been searching for their franchise quarterback. With Wilson and Fields, they have two decent options for finally finding one.

Could Justin Fields start in Pittsburgh?

Wilson has already gotten assurances that he will be the starter for the 2024 season, but Justin Fields could easily beat him out in training camp for the top role.

Even if he doesn't, Fields has the entire season to try and break into the team. Given Wilson's form over the last two seasons, there is a real chance that Fields could start for the Steelers.

With decent weapons on offense, the Steelers could have a real shot to win the AFC North if things go right with their quarterback situation. Given how the team performed last year (with a 10-7 record and a playoff berth) with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, having Fields and Wilson is an upgrade at the position.

Both have to acclimate to their surroundings and teammates and put their best foot forward.

While Wilson is the starter as of now, the prospect of Justin Fields in Pittsburgh's offense is a tempting prospect and something that could strike fear across the AFC North.