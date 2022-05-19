NFL analyst explains how deflategate sets precedent for Deshaun Watson’s punishment

Deshaun Watson is set to enter the 2022 season as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. At least, that’s the plan. There are still 22 pending allegations of sexual misconduct that are currently being investigated by the NFL. If the NFL finds Watson guilty of any of these allegations, he could face a much more severe suspension than many thought.

NFL analyst and host of Pro Football Talk for NBC Sports gave his thoughts on the situation and how Deflategate could play a part.

"Without getting into the details of Deflategate, the reality is there's a strong belief that deflategate was rooted in part by a lingering concern by owners who are power brokers that the Patriots didn't get what they deserved from the original Spygate seven years earlier"

He expanded on his point:

"When you are herding cats, which is what you do when you are when you commission an entire sport, all constituencies- bull crap. Your constituencies are the 32 owners, the people who pick you who pay you, who decide whether to keep you, you have to keep them happy."

He went on:

"They all are strong willed, successful, rich, they all are powerful. And they're calling you up all the time complaining about all sorts of things. If you have been worn out for the past three months by the decision of Jimmy Haslam to give $230 million fully guaranteed on a five year deal to Deshaun Watson and they're pissed off because now we're gonna have to do it."

He concluded his point:

"If you're Roger Goodell and you got a certain number of your owners who are pissed off about that contract. Yeah, that's going to seep into your brain when it's time to decide what to do about Deshaun Watson”

Deshaun Watson could see a similar suspension to Tom Brady after Deflategate

Deflategate started in 2014 after Tom Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game. The Colts accused the Patriots of deflating their balls below league standards.

The resulting investigation led to Brady being suspended for four games and the franchise being fined $1 million and two draft selections. The notoriety of the incident helped set the standard set by the NFL for suspensions going forward.

Generally, suspensions for off-field issues last for at least three games. Ezequiel Elliott received a six-match ban in 2017 for violating the Personal Conduct Policy (PPC), stemming from a domestic violence case. Jameis Winston received a three-match suspension in 2018 for a violation of PPC, stemming from a sexual harassment accusation. This would be the wording that would accompany any suspension heading in the 26-year-old's direction.

The minimum suspension being touted by analysts is four games. But will the sheer number of accusations work against the quarterback in this situation? MBL recently suspended Trevor Bauer for two years for one similar accusation, and now there are questions as to whether Watson could receive the same.

