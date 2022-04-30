"Ready to make teams pay for passing me up" - NFL analyst believes Desmond Ridder has Aaron Rodgers-like mentality after sliding in draft

Desmond Ridder was the 74th pick overall in the 2022 NFL draft, selected by the Atlanta Falcons out of Cincinnati. The quarterback dropped lower in the draft than anyone had guessed, and it was clear by his reaction that he was ready to prove to the other thirty-one teams in the league that they were wrong to pass him up.

The mood within the Ridder home was a somber one until the call came in that Desmond was selected. Then, as the family celebrated, a clear look of determination came over the quarterback's face.

Kay Adams, fantasy football enthusiast and co-host of NFL Network's morning show Good Morning Football, gave her take on Ridder’s reaction.

Adams said:

“I’m into the body language I saw when the pick was made... Ridder... goes to a place, falls. And then looking at how he's taken, there's excitement right away. There's relief in hearing his name get called. But it quickly turns into, and obviously, everybody's celebrating, but there's an intensity that happens at some point, and something switches.

Adams continues:

"And it sort of flips and he's locked in, and he has that 'Aaron Rodgers I’m ready to make teams pay for passing me up’ vibe going. He’s mature. I love this spot for him. We've heard the comps... I don't know if you liked the comp game or not. But it's Alex Smith. It's Marcus Mariota. We've heard that Ryan Tannehill one. And now he has Arthur Smith, who I actually really like to get a lot out of him in a creative offense.”

Desmond Ridder heads to Atlanta and could make his way into the starting lineup

The Atlanta Falcons traded their fourteen-year starter, Matt Ryan, to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season. The vacant spot in the lineup seemed as though it would be filled by former Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota. This could still be the case as Ridder starts his season, benefiting from working behind a seasoned veteran.

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football playoffs last season and is a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder will be heading into the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder. It will be no surprise to see him move into the starting quarterback position before the year’s end.

