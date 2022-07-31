"He's really taken ownership over it" - NFL analyst believes Mac Jones maturing as a quarterback will help Patriots replicate Tom Brady-esque offense

Mac Jones enters his second season as the quarterback for the New England Patriots a little more fit and better prepared to lead his team into a tough AFC East division. In his rookie season, Jones performed better than any of his rookie counterparts and led his team to a playoff berth before they were knocked out in the Wild Card round.

Now that training camp has started, the Patriots quarterback looks to the 2022-23 season as a chance to bring the team back to winning ways, like the time before Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL analyst Steven Ruiz commented on the progression of Jones from last year to now on The Ringer NFL Show.

"And I think what that helps you do is kind of run a faster offense and that was like the big thing when Tom Brady was here. It was like a high-paced offense, they got to the line quickly, so Tom Brady could make changes and he could read the defense and react accordingly.

Ruiz pointed out that the team had the 27th slowest offense last year, but with Jones taking command, they could return to the "Tom Brady style of offense":

Last year, that wasn't the case, they were the 27th slowest offense... And I think the fact that Mac Jones has taken command of this offense, and that by all accounts, he's really taken ownership over it. Meaning the Patriots can get back to that Tom Brady style of offense, where they're going quickly."

Jones will lead the New England Patriots against a much improved AFC East

Brady is well known for his quick-release and fast-paced offense. Jones will try to replicate that under head coach Bill Belichick and a slew of old Belichick-tutored coaches who have returned to the team to help lead the way.

Jones spent the season trimming down and getting into better shape. He goes into camp seemingly more confident and ready to lead his offense. What the team faces in the division and the AFC as a whole isn't going to make things easy.

The New York Jets had an impressive draft, adding pieces on both offense and defense. The Miami Dolphins may have the fastest offense in the league with the addition of Tyreek Hill. The Buffalo Bills are widely considered the best team in the NFL. The Patriots may find a trip back to the playoffs difficult, despite a leap in maturity from Mac Jones.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Ringer NFL Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

