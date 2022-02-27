"How long a contract do you give somebody pushing 40?" - NFL analyst believes Packers will offer Aaron Rodgers similar deal which prompted Tom Brady to leave New England

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL has been a hot topic for weeks, with many speculating where he will be playing in 2022 if he can't reach an agreement with the Green Bay Packers.

With the reigning MVP at 38 years of age, can the Packers afford to give Rodgers $50 million to make him the highest paid player in the league, a rumored amount which he himself has stated is "catergorically false"?

Rich Eisen, host of the daily radio show The Rich Eisen Show, has admitted he would make Rodgers the highest paid player in the league and has likened his productivity to that of quarterback Tom Brady.

"If Green Bay comes up and gives him a contract that after one year, two years, gives them the option to just say goodbye to him, cut him and say goodbye. This was the issue with the Patriots and Brady towards the end, right?" Eisen said. "It's like how long of a long-term contract do you give somebody who's pushing 40? Despite how great they look just before pushing 40?"

Eisen continued to ask if a team would "hedge" their bet and stated the consequences of doing so.

"How long of a contract do you give that person? Do you hedge your bet? Because if you hedge your bet, you're kind of letting the guy know when you hand in the contract like, 'Great stuff man, back to back MVP years, that's incredible, but we just can't run the risk of you being on our books for so much money,' and suddenly your returns diminish," Eisen said.

For all the comparisons between Rodgers and Brady, there is one big difference: Brady consistently performs in the post-season. Since turning 37, Brady won four Super Bowls, losing another.

Time will tell whether the Green Bay quarterback will be able to do the same, but he needs to decide where he will play in the 2022 season first.

Is Aaron Rodgers deserving of becoming the NFL's highest paid player?

Rumors are circling around Rodgers' future and whether or not he will get paid to play for the Packers next season. According to multiple league sources, Green Bay's No. 12 is ready to inform the team of his decision for 2022.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I'm told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

The Packers will need to accept a trade offer should the signal-caller wish to leave Green Bay, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos rumored to be potential landing spots.

The back-to-back MVP winner has a big decision to make regarding his future and will be hoping for a run at winning the Super Bowl in 2022, regardless of what uniform he suits up in.

