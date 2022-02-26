"You can't overpay greatness" - NFL analyst believes Russell Wilson will immediately catapult Steelers into Super Bowl contention

Russell Wilson and his playing future with the Seattle Seahawks is getting interesting. The 33-year-old changed his profile picture on Twitter from himself in a Seahawks jersey to one of himself in prep school. Make of that what you will.

Having been upset with the Seattle organization last season for not including him in conversations over personnel, many think that Wilson's future lies away from the NFC West team.

NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN's Get Up and was asked what it would mean for the Pittsburgh Steelers if somehow they could get Wilson given their desperate need for a quarterback. Tannenbaum was emphatic in his answer.

"Super Bowl contenders, championship head coach, championship defense, and now a championship quarterback so hard to say this... but that allows the Steelers to close the gap with the Cincinnati Bengals," Tannenbaum said.

"If you're the Steelers, in my opinion, you can't overpay greatness, if it costs an extra one or like two ones and a two, go ahead and pay the bill because the TJ Watts and the Minkah Fitzpatricks, they're in the prime of their careers. You have young skill players, this is an ideal fit and you can overpay a bill that gives you a realistic shot at going to the Super Bowl," Tannenbaum added.

Could Russell Wilson move to Pittsburgh?

In theory, he absolutely could. Whether the Seahawks would entertain a trade is an entirely different thing. Seattle would not have to trade him if they so choose, and with their healthy salary cap situation (having $34,843,530 at the time of writing), the organization could offer new and improved terms to their star quarterback.

Pittsburgh desperately need a new quarterback following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. A team with a superb defense led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and several weapons on the offensive side of the ball, all the Steelers need is a veteran quarterback. Russell Wilson fits the bill perfectly.

The Seahawks quarterback signed a new four-year deal back in 2019 and could become a free agent in 2024 when he is 36 years old. It is unlikely he will wait until then to move. With his no-trade clause, the 33-year-old can choose where he wants to go.

The next couple of weeks will tell us a lot about several teams. With Wilson and Rodgers potentially the two biggest pieces to fall, the NFL world is waiting eagerly to see how it all plays out.

