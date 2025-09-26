NFL analyst believes Shedeur Sanders will be traded despite Coach Prime's comment on his son's future with Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is third on the depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Despite his potential, Sanders has not seen regular season action, which has fueled speculation about his future with the team.Tony Rizzo was asked if he thinks Sanders will play this year. The NFL analyst suggested that the Browns may consider trading him before the deadline.&quot;I don't,&quot; Rizzo said on Friday, via &quot;The Tony Rizzo Show.&quot;&quot;In fact, I could see, I don't know, when is the trade deadline. You know what Browns sees Shedeur as an asset. Maybe it's time they cash in on the asset. Maybe they get their fifth-round draft pick. I do (think someone will trade) for a quarterback, kid that was rated as at the top of his draft class, but fell for whatever reason.&quot;However, Shedeur's father, Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders, remains optimistic about his son's prospects with Cleveland.He expressed confidence about the possibility of Shedeur starting for the Browns.&quot;I think Shedeur will start for the Browns at some point this season,&quot; Deion said on Monday, via the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. &quot;I've got a feeling when it's going to go down.&quot;Deion also revealed that Shedeur declined offers from Baltimore and Philadelphia during the draft because he didn't want to wait behind the teams' veteran quarterbacks.Shedeur Sanders is confident and ready despite limited playing time with the BrownsShedeur Sanders said he is ready to play whenever called upon, despite being third on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.“My mindset is just staying locked in and remaining focused on the main thing,&quot; Sanders said on Friday, via ESPN Cleveland. &quot;I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands. Based on the situation, if it’s time for me to be ready to play, I’ll be ready to play. Shoot, I’m ready to play right now.”Sanders added that he is confident in his abilities.“If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,&quot; Sanders said.The former Colorado Buffaloes star impressed in his preseason debut, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. However, he struggled against the Rams, completing just 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards.Despite Cleveland’s 0-3 start, it remains unclear when Sanders will see regular season action.