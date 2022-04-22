"Offensive lines hate QBs who hold on to the football too long" - NFL analyst believes trouble could besiege Broncos due to Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson came into the league with Andrew Luck, Ryan Tannehill, and Robert Griffin III and emerged as the only quarterback in his class to win a Super Bowl. He's now moving to the Denver Broncos and a much better offensive line than he's used to in recent years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson is known for his elusive nature and ability to hit on big plays for large chunks of yardage. This ability recently came into question on ESPN's morning show, Get Up.

Former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky didn't mince words when he called out Wilson's style of play and how it could negatively affect the offensive line. Orlovsky pointed out that O-lines hate when "quarterbacks hang on to the ball. It leads to sacks and makes their performance look worse." He said:

"One of the things he's known for as a player is holding on to the ball too long because he's trying to create big plays. One of the things I know offensive lines hate is quarterbacks who hold on to the football too long. It leads to sacks and makes their performance look worse. I just think how quickly they both get ahold of that is going to pay off. It's going to be a very interesting thing for us to pay attention to how well they mesh throughout the season."

Russell Wilson's move to Denver may lead to new abilities in his already vast arsenal

All that extra time holding defensive linemen could also lead to injuries and animosity towards Wilson. The quarterback may have to make some adjustments, which could improve his game in the long run. After all, Tom Brady has built a career around short-yardage passes.

Peyton Manning, another great quarterback, also had a quick release. However, his was out of necessity due to poor protection throughout many years in Indianapolis. Hopefully, with a new team and better support around him, Wilson will excel and reinvigorate a Broncos team that has had poor luck at the position in the last few seasons.

Wilson could benefit from learning how to get rid of the ball quicker. Not only will it eat yards and time off the clock, but it could help his offensive line stay healthy in the long run. It may also lead to a better locker room experience.

