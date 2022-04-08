"That can be a little confusing" - NFL analyst on Bill Belichick not naming OC for upcoming season

Bill Belichick not naming an offensive coordinator is confusing to an NFL analyst and former player under the New England Patriots head coach.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, former NFL linebacker and NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich said that not having an offensive coordinator can be a bit confusing, but Belichick has done it before:

"You know, offensive installs in training camp, the regular season, there's going to be somebody different in the front of the room and I think sometimes when you have multiple people kind of a merry-go-round so to speak, different voices coming in and installing, that can be a little confusing as far as the message and how things are done. So, you know, for Bill, he's going to be 70 years old. His birthday is April 16. Happy birthday, coach. At this point in his career, does he really want to have everything going for him? He's gonna have to do the defense...he's gonna have to do the offense. He's gonna be the head coach. He can do it. He's done it in the past.”

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ The Patriots won't have anyone named offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator this season.



Belichick: "I'm not big on titles." The Patriots won't have anyone named offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator this season.Belichick: "I'm not big on titles."

Ninkovich concluded his statement by stating that, in years past, New England didn't have an offensive coordinator, and if quarterback Mac Jones would get people to help him offensively:

“But I think back to the years we didn't have an offensive coordinator 2009 There was no not a named offensive coordinator. Then Billy O. was named that next season as offensive coordinator has been years where there hasn't been named coordinators. You know, I can keep my house awesome. I can keep my yard perfect. But guess what? I don't want to do all that stuff. I hire somebody to cut my grass, right? So, you think that you would want to have all the people helping him along the way (so that Mac Jones would be fine). I think the offense? I don't know. We'll see."

Bill Belichick as the Patriots head coach

Belichick winning Super Bowl LIII w/New England Patriots

The 69-year-old coach will be on the sidelines for New England in his 23rd season with the team in the 2022 season. Since being hired by the Patriots in 2000, he's led them to a 254 – 99 record, 18 playoff appearances, and six Super Bowl victories.

His 254 wins as New England head coach are the most in franchise history, and his 290 wins overall are the third-most in NFL history.

Henry Coffey McKenna @McKennAnalysis Bill Belichick is building a precarious offense. He must have faith Mac Jones can figure it out patriotswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/pat… Bill Belichick is building a precarious offense. He must have faith Mac Jones can figure it out patriotswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/pat…

In the 2022 season, Belichick will look to add more wins to his career total.

Edited by Piyush Bisht