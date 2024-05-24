  • NFL
  • NFL analyst blames Russell Wilson for Sean Payton’s hesitancy to declare Bo Nix automatic starter

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 24, 2024 17:29 GMT
NFL analyst blames Russell Wilson for Sean Payton&rsquo;s hesitancy to declare Bo Nix automatic starter
Russell Wilson will continue to leave a financial imprint on the Denver Broncos for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In addition to the financial hangover, there is a mental one in the locker room. At least, that is what Mike Florio believed in his analysis of why Sean Payton hasn't yet handed rookie Bo Nix the keys to the franchise. Here's how he put it on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk":

"I guess in Denver you make Bo Nix earn it. Maybe there's a locker room component to it. You don't want to have another guy who's handed everything because the last guy was handed everything and look how that went [with] Russell Wilson." [00:01:23]

youtube-cover

Russell Wilson, now a member of the Steelers, has left the Broncos with a bill of $85 million over two seasons. The Broncos are on the hook for another two years of starter-esque salary paid to Wilson, and it remains to be seen how this affects the team going forward.

Bo Nix begins lengthy climb to replace Russell Wilson

Bo Nix at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon
Bo Nix at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon

With Wilson now gone, Bo Nix slides into the role to replace the expensive quarterback eventually. Payton wants Nix to earn the starter role, but that is only the first step toward the eventual goal of fully supplanting the quarterback.

The second step will be to prove that he can bring winning back to Denver. Wilson, for all of the millions he was paid, failed to turn in a winning season for the franchise. Doing what Wilson could not would go a long way toward fully turning the page.

However, not many expect Nix to accomplish the feat in 2024. As a rookie, Nix will begin learning the true feeling of being an NFL quarterback in Week 1. While he will have months of practice leading up to the games, there is no replacement for live-action.

As such, Nix is expected by most to make mistakes that perhaps Wilson, a career veteran, would not. Meaning, he could set the team in positions not set by his predecessor.

However, the true test will come in the second year of the experiment. Wilson didn't bring Denver above .500 in the end but did manage to defeat Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl-winning season.

If Nix wants to leave no doubts about moving on from Wilson, turning in a winning season and a victory over Mahomes would go a long way. Will Nix be able to do so before the Denver Broncos finish paying off Russell Wilson?

