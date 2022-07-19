"You could just not have sexually assaulted 30 women" - NFL analyst calls out Deshaun Watson for planning to sue league over suspension

Deshaun Watson has dominated the NFL offseason with over two dozen civil lawsuits and his trade to the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback now has plans to sue the NFL over his suspension and one NFL analyst isn’t a fan of the move. Lindsey Ok took to Twitter to let her feelings be known. She commented on Twitter that the Browns quarterback could not have sexually assaulted the women.

The controversy surrounding him could possibly continue beyond the arbitrator. Judge Sue L. Robinson, and her decision on the length of time that the Cleveland quarterback should be suspended to start the 2022 NFL season.

Robinson's recommendation to the league with respect to the timeframe of his suspension might coincide with the first couple of days of training camp. Browns training camp starts on July 26th.

There are one of two ways that the ruling could go. First, they could opt to agree to Robinson's resolution when it comes to the length of Watson's suspension. However, if the league is not happy with Robinson’s ruling, they could appeal it and seek a longer, season-long suspension as they’ve wanted all along.

Senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson stated that the quarterback and his legal team are ready to take legal action. This would be a result of the NFL giving him a year-long suspension. If Robinson sides for the quarterback to be suspended for the entire 2022 season, Watson and the NFLPA will, no doubt, file their lawsuit.

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson Sources in the Watson case believe arbitrator Sue Robinson’s decision could bump up against - or even overlap - with the first few days of #Browns camp. One opinion offered on the timeline is that she may be taking her time to give the league and Watson another shot at settling. twitter.com/profootballtal… Sources in the Watson case believe arbitrator Sue Robinson’s decision could bump up against - or even overlap - with the first few days of #Browns camp. One opinion offered on the timeline is that she may be taking her time to give the league and Watson another shot at settling. twitter.com/profootballtal… Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking - either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision - I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. twitter.com/charlesrobinso… Another note: If Watson ends up incurring the full-year suspension the #NFL is seeking - either from the arbitrator or a league appeal of Robinson’s decision - I’m told his camp and the @NFLPA have already made the decision to file a lawsuit against the league in federal court. twitter.com/charlesrobinso…

If Robinson rules for the signal caller to be suspended for a number of games during the 2022 season, the NFL could choose to challenge her decision.

A third (and very unlikely) prospect is that Robinson gives a conclusion that calls for no suspension at all for the 26-year-old. The NFL is expected to swiftly file an appeal should that be the outcome.

Will Watson play in the 2022 season?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Despite settling 20 of his 24 civil lawsuits, it still feels like the Cleveland quarterback will miss some, if not all, of the upcoming season. He was given a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Browns soon after acquiring him from the Houston Texans.

The last time we saw Watson under center in the NFL was in the 2020 season with the Texans. That season, he led the league in passing yards with 4,823 yards and finished tied for seventh in touchdown passes with 33.

After taking last season off amid the lawusits, we’ll see if the quarterback will play this season as his fate will soon be determined.

