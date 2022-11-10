As the 2022 season starts killing off teams, Tom Brady's Buccaneers are hanging on by a threat at 4-5. Depending on how things go for the quarterback over the coming weeks, one NFL analyst has outlined a potential path back to the Patriots.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Jeff Howe outlined the factors that could align. Here's how he put it:

"My theory is that if Brady continues to be frustrated for the remainder of this season in Tampa and he's going to become a free agent if he still wants to keep playing, I don't think he's going to want to come back at age 46 seeing an organization or a roster that he doesn't think is going to meet his Super Bowl expectations..."

He continued, claiming that Brady would also look at the San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders:

"So who is he going to look at? Of course, he would [gravitate] toward his hometown 49ers. I think he would also be gravitated toward Josh McDaniels and the Raiders if they want to split with Derek Carr. And I'm not willing to rule out a potential return to the Patriots. I think at this point in his career, familiarity is going to be important."

Tom Brady's performances in 2022 through nine weeks

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As the NFL's regular season starts to get its first gray hairs, the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history is coming off his biggest win of the year. However, Super Bowls are not won in one game. How has Tom Brady been playing in 2022?

Through nine games, Brady has thrown for ten touchdowns and one interception. He is second in the league in terms of passing yards. Overall, the quarterback has been far from an issue, at least in a way that 4-5 teams have experienced over the years.

Instead, the trouble has come with critical mistakes in critical spots. In these instances, the quarterback either misses the receiver or the receiver drops the pass. This creates issues in attempting to gain momentum in games and over the course of the season.

Will the team get back on track or could Tom Brady already be thinking about jumping ship after the season?

