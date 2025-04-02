NFL analyst not buying into Jets billionaire owner's comments on Justin Fields after Zach Wilson debacle

Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and now Justin Fields. The New York Jets have seen many quarterbacks come and go in recent memory. Even Joe Flacco and Geno Smith, who spent arguably the least productive years of their career with the franchise, found success elsewhere.

That hasn't stopped Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is worth $3.5 billion as per Celebrity Net Worth, from going all-in on his team. Johnson endorsed Fields this week, claiming to have liked him since his college days, per "Breakfast Ball."

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of the program, NFL analyst Craig Carton vehemently disagreed with Johnson's assessment, suggesting it was a false memory at worst or a lie at the most, suggesting that drafting any quarterback in the 2021 class was a mistake.

Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the first-round quarterbacks in 2021.

"What's interesting is [Lawrence and Wilson] were in the same draft. I'll give you that. We drafted a quarterback, you moron! Now, I think he might have been in England when it happened and his brother Chris Johnson drafted Zach Wilson but at no point did it come down to Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields."

Here's what Johnson had said:

"I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us. I've been impressed with him since his college days. It was he or Trevor Lawrence, and I think he is going to be really good."

Fields threw for five touchdowns and one interception with the Steelers before getting benched for Russell Wilson. Before that, he had thrown for 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions with the Chicago Bears.

Johnson's comments clearly set expectations closer to his production with the Steelers than with the Bears. He also endorsed Fields with the size of the check he wrote the quarterback.

Justin Fields' contract dwarfs Zach Wilson's deal

Justin Fields at AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets have tried to draft a quarterback and sign one in free agency between Fields and Zach Wilson. Wilson was given a deal significantly smaller than Fields. After he had been drafted, Wilson was given a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jets, per Over the Cap.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, was given a two-year, $40 million deal, per Spotrac. Fields is set to earn much more money per season than Wilson. As such, with Johnson choosing to give Fields the big paycheck, he is endorsing the free-agent addition.

Of course, Zach Wilson ultimately didn't pan out after three years including a backup role in his third season, but he was a cheaper cost overall. If Fields fails to succeed, Johnson will be out much more money at a fast rate for every game that it doesn't work out.

Will Fields be worth the investment?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Breakfast Ball," and H/T Sportskeeda.

