NFL analyst calls entirety of Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa MVP conversation a gaslighting ruse to manufacture clicks 

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa both had exceptional seasons, assuming one takes away the team's final five weeks of the season. However, since December 11th, the team has taken a step back, slowly handing over the division title and the number two seed to the Buffalo Bills.

With the regular season now concluded, NFL analyst Peter Schrager made some incendiary remarks toward Dolphins hopefuls.

Essentially, he said that all of the hype surrounding the organization this year was propagated under false pretenses under the guise of nabbing views and clicks:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:00:19] There's an algorithm. There's a way to jigger the algorithm a little bit and come out and say when things are going good, like 'I think the Dolphins are a team to watch and here's why' and a Dolphins fan base that hasn't had national media love, they'll cling to that and say, 'yes, tell us please person on television. Tell us why we're so good.'"

Expand Tweet

He continued, specifically naming Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa as victims:

"That was the case all season [with] the Tyreek MVP talk and the Tua MVP talk, Dolphins number one seed, Dolphins unbeatable, the McDaniel love. [00:00:49]"

Tua Tagovailoa's final 2023 regular season stats are on decline

Tua Tagovailoa at Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The quarterback of the Miami Dolphins was on pace for a career year. However, thanks to a holiday slump throughout December and early January, his final totals took a step back from his production a season ago.

Last year, he completed 64.8% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a 105.5 rating. This year, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 29 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a 101.1 passer rating. While there was improvement in total touchdowns and accuracy percentage, he turned over the ball six more times through the air.

Turnover ratio is the king stat in evaluating quarterbacks, and a step back in that department sets a concerning tone, considering the quality of surrounding talent.

With Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane exploding this season, one wonders how much higher the quarterback's ceiling could rise in the future as Tyreek Hill enters his 30s and with Mostert set to enter an age 32 season.

Of course, the Dolphins are still alive and playoff experience floods the roster now. Could Tua Tagovailoa shock the world?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.