NFL analyst calls for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens to make Christian McCaffrey-sized move 

Lamar Jackson is down a running back and the offense sputtered on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As such, one NFL analyst believes that it is time to pull one of the most expensive levers possible to get the situation rectified overnight. Bart Scott explained on ESPN's "Get Up" why the Ravens need to trade for Saquon Barkley:

"[00:00:04] I think they should call Big Blue and say, 'I'll take Saquads for a second-round draft pick.' I'm not worried about what his contract is in the fact that he doesn't have a long-term contract.

"I think this would be equivalent to what happened last year. When you talk about San Francisco trading for McCaffrey, I think you bring Saquon Barkley in that backfield..."

After comparing the move to being potentially as explosive for Lamar Jackson as when the 49ers got Christian McCaffrey, Scott added:

"They are already in contract with J.K. Dobbins [about a] long-term deal. That means they're willing to pay the money for the position. Jonathan Taylor just set the market at 14 million. Trade for Saquon Barkley and I think that puts fear in Kansas City and sends a nasty [message]."

Lamar Jackson's Ravens in position to benefit from Giants' 2023 faceplant

Heading into the offseason after the 2022 season, the Giants were faced with a dilemma of whether they should franchise tag Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley. After winning a playoff game in 2022, both players were looking to collect. They elected to sign Barkley to a one-year deal and hand the big contract to Daniel Jones.

Fast forward to mid-October, and the hunt for the team's second win is still on. Saquon Barkley has played in just two games and Daniel Jones has thrown for two touchdowns and six interceptions. As far as most are concerned, the season already appears over for the franchise.

With the trade deadline on the horizon, analysts are looking at the team as sellers over buyers. Buyers pick up assets in order to bolster their rosters now while sellers move on from players at more expensive prices as they prepare to get fresh blood in the NFL Draft in April.

As it stands, the wait for April might have already begun for the G-men.

