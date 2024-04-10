NFL analyst calls top 2024 Ohio State NFL Draft prospect “a faster Davante Adams”

Davante Adams still commands respect from opposing teams, despite being a wide receiver set to hit 32 by the time the season ends. Marvin Harrison Jr. will also command respect when he reaches the same age in 2034. At least, that is what NFL analyst Louis Riddick indicated with his endorsement of Marvin Harrison Jr. on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up."

Some may argue he went one step further, calling him an upgrade in one key area. The declaration came in response to a question that asked him to compare Marvin Harrison Jr. to an NFL player.

"A faster Davante Adams. And look, Davante Adams [is] the standard in the NFL because as a guy who was on the outside lane [who] can just win one-on-one when you know they're going to throw it to him," Riddick said. "That is what Davante Adams is. That's what Marvin Harrison Jr is."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davante Adams sets difficult legacy for Marvin Harrison Jr. to beat

Raiders wide receiver Adams sports sunglasses

The endorsement is a ringing one. Adams has earned at least 997 receiving yards in every season since 2018. Despite crossing the age 30 milestone, he has remained productive. In 2023, he had 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the second half of his career has been nothing short of impressive, the first half sets a bar that Marvin Harrison Jr. could beat. The wide receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and took until his fourth season to gain 1,000 yards.

If Harrison manages to reach 1,000 yards earlier than in year four, an argument could be made that he is better than Adams was at that point in his career. As such, that would open the door for the former Ohio State wide receiver to pass Adams as the better player.

There is a long way between where Harrison Jr. is today and where he would need to go to pass on Davante Adams' legacy.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.