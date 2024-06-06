NFL analyst calls for Tua Tagovailoa to draw the line after Tyreek Hill drops fat joke directed at Dolphins QB

A change in Tua Tagovailoa's physical appearance has caused a stir in the NFL zeitgeist. Fans, analysts and even teammates commented on the quarterback's new look. However, Tyreek Hill's jab prompted a response from Mike Florio on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk." Here's how he put it:

Mike Florio: "[00:01:22] Sometimes, you've got to kind of stand up for yourself. You got to take charge. ... Could you imagine Tom Brady's teammates making fun of him for being fat after he lost weight? [00:01:37]." [15.2]

Tyreek Hill's joke may have been the most incendiary comment yet. According to Palm Beach Post, Hill said that the previous version of his quarterback was "fat as sh*t."

"I’m not gonna lie. When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared. He was fat as *hit," Hill joked.

Hill wasn't the only player to crack jokes. Jaylen Waddle also made a quip.

"I told him I miss chubby Tua. I'm not gonna lie."

Of course, the size of football players offers a double-edged sword. Bigger frames are often credited with keeping players healthier and avoiding injuries. However, a smaller frame adds speed, which helps avoid hits entirely. However, once contact hits, the effects can be more damaging.

Tagovailoa explained that he noticed the effects of the weight loss on his speed, saying he felt "more nimble" and "quicker on his feet."

Tua Tagovailoa turns heads with physical changes

Tua Tagovailoa at Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins quarterback looked different in a recent video posted on social media. After watching the video, fans and analysts remarked that they had trouble identifying which person in it was the quarterback.

In addition to the weight loss, Tagovailoa was clean-shaven with a different haircut. Of course, once he puts on a helmet, he may look quite similar to the quarterback from last year. However, the helmet doesn't hide his weight difference.

With his concussion troubles still looming ahead of what would be the start of his second season since suffering multiple such injuries in the same year, the weight loss has left some Dolphins fans nervous.

Will Tua Tagovailoa's speed boost outweigh the pros of additional weight?

