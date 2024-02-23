NFL analyst cautions Bill Belichick’s successor against drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.

Bill Belichick is no longer the New England Patriots general manager and the team's replacement for him faces tough questions in several areas of the roster. While pundits may disagree on what the team does after their first-round selection at third overall, at least one analyst is certain about what the team should do with their top pick.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck called for the team to not waste any time with finding a successor to Mac Jones.

"[00:10:27] That's a bad idea. I think it's obvious that [Mac Jones] is not the future there. New regime, I think drafting a wide receiver, as talented as Marvin Harrison Jr. is, like in some ways you're not going to get the most out of him and then you're still trying to figure out what quarterback looks like a year from now, and who knows what that will be. [00:10:54]" [27.9] Get Up

Who is Bill Belichick's successor as general manager?

Belichick at New York Jets v New England Patriots

One story that may have gone under the radar in the leadup to Super Bowl LVIII was who became the successor to Bill Belichick as general manager. Jerod Mayo will not be the team's general manager, per the Boston Herald. Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf will become the team's general manager, although it appears he will not be getting the title.

As such, the team now has Jerod Mayo handling the on-field business with Eliot Wolf taking over the behind-the-scenes business of roster building. Without an official title change, it leaves some apparent potential that another long-term general manager could take over the role in the future.

However, for at least 2024, Wolf will be the New England Patriots successor to Bill Belichick in one regard with Jerod Mayo taking over in another.

The change leads to the potential for different player selections that Bill Belichick would have made in the NFL Draft and different play calls on the field with those players. With a new era at head coach and general manager, a change at quarterback also seems to be in the cards with a top-three selection in the NFL Draft as the team heads deeper into the post-Tom Brady era.

At the time of writing, most expect Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans to be selected before the third pick, so one of the other selections such as Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels could be choices for the Patriots.

Will Bill Belichick's successor choose a rookie quarterback to replace Mac Jones or will he veer off the recommended path?

