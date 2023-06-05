At some point in the mid-2000s, Tom Brady's outpouring of support began to trickle down. In the span of a few years, he went from the darling of the league to one of its most villainous faces. Because seemingly no other team could beat them or otherwise vanquish them. At first, the Chiefs appeared to be in the early phase of Tom Brady's ascendance.

However, in 2023, one NFL analyst claimed that the team has hit its cruising altitude. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Sara Walsh claimed that the new focus is becoming a question of who can challenge the Chiefs.

"We are looking at a dynasty right now. And I think we're starting to get fatigue on the Chiefs and it's like, 'Who's going to beat the Chiefs?' I think the Chiefs can beat the Chiefs... I think it [also] comes down to the fact that you're thinking, 'somebody at some point has to upset them to knock them off.'"

She continued, blaming Patrick Mahomes' hero moments:

"But I think that they're just at a completely different level than everyone else, and I think they're at a different level when things start to break down, because that's when you see Mahomes do insane, incredible things that you shouldn't be able to do."

@Sara_Walsh The biggest hurdle for the Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl Champs..."The only team that really at this point can beat the Chiefs is the Chiefs..."

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady win after wearing out the NFL?

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

The New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, was a new, welcome change for his first few championships in the minds of many. However, sometime after his third championship in 2004, fans began to wear out on seeing his team be relevant every year.

Then, by the time Eli Manning shut down No. 12 for the first time in the Big Game following the 2007 season, the majority of fans cheered for the felling of Brady. Since then, he went on to reach six more Super Bowls and ended up winning four of them.

If Mahomes truly is Brady-esque, it will be a long wait until the next new dominating face takes over the league. That said, even if he arrives in 10 years, Mahomes might still find a way to hold him down before retiring, like No. 12 was able to do to the Chiefs early on.

