NFL analyst claims Justin Fields can still earn a Hall of Fame bust next to Peyton Manning

Justin Fields and Peyton Manning sit on two different ends of the legacy spectrum of the NFL. On one hand, there's a two-time Super Bowl champion and an offensive phenom on the gridiron. On the other hand, there is a young quarterback who is still striving for his first winning season.

However, NFL analyst Bart Scott isn't ready to write off the Bears quarterback's ability to get into Canton alongside greats like Manning.

"He can be moving on from Chicago, but it doesn't really mean that he's a bust," Scott said. "This means that it just didn't work out. He didn't fit. I think he can still be on that Hall of Fame trajectory if he's put in the right place." [02:12:02:36]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Fields continues slow-motion rise in 2023

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

While the quarterback of the Chicago Bears hasn't exploded on the scene like Patrick Mahomes, he does provide a narrative for some to buy into. Throughout his three-year career, his production has only increased, albeit at a slow pace.

In his debut season, he was 2-8, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

In 2022, his aerial productivity increased. He finished 3-12, completing 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Then, in 2023, he finished 5-8, completing 61.4% of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

While his production hasn't skyrocketed, it has increased year-over-year.

Justin Fields has outrun Lamar Jackson since 2022

Lamar Jackson at AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

The reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson has been named the king of running by many fans. However, Fields has outproduced Jackson on the ground in total yards and touchdowns going back to 2022.

Since the start of 2022, Jackson has earned just shy of 1,600 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Justin Fields, meanwhile, has earned about 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns. While Jackson has outproduced Fields through the air, Fields has outproduced Jackson on the ground.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.