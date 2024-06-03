NFL analyst claims Justin Jefferson’s mega-deal has spawned challenge from Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson is a much richer man at the end of the weekend than he was at the beginning of it. While the Minnesota Vikings likely knew they could be out of a massive amount of cash, the Dolphins could be getting a surprise bill a little ahead of schedule. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Florio claimed that Jefferson's payday created a reason for Tyreek Hill to chase down the team's front office with a raise request.

Trending

Mike Florio: [00:00:47] "When Jefferson gets his deal, that's when Tyreek Hill is going to clamor to match or beat Justin Jefferson whether he does or not, who knows, but that's going to be the target. Whatever Jefferson gets, that's what Tyreek Hill is going to try to get. Take that to the bank literally and figuratively," Florio said. [00:01:23][35.5] PFT

Florio is notorious for dismissing the initial salary size reports of big new deals, which explains why his comments may have sounded like comments that could have been made before the deal was announced. However, in Florio's mind, until his salary hits Justin Jefferson's bank account, the true impact of the raise remains unclear.

As reported by Adam Schefter, Jefferson has received a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed. The wide receiver now is the highest-paid wide receiver in history and the highest-paid non-quarterback ever.

Justin Jefferson places Tyreek Hill on a difficult tightrope

Justin Jefferson at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7

With Jefferson winning the lottery of NFL wide receivers, it has placed pressure on the Cheetah to match. However, it isn't as simple as comparing production levels in 2023 and demanding more money.

The trouble working against Hill is time. The wide receiver, for all he accomplished in 2023, now lives on the wrong side of 30. As such, teams become hesitant to hand out big paychecks to anyone out of their 20s, even a player as impactful as Hill.

The biggest concern for teams when a player reaches 30 is injuries. Injuries hit earlier and more often for players on the plus side of 30 than in their 20s. Additionally, few players make it out of their early 30s at any position and with such a common stopping point looming closely, paying any player a breakout salary is a risk most teams avoid taking. However, Tyreek Hill isn't your average player.