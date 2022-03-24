"Chiefs fans should be doing backflips"- NFL analyst claims Kansas City will miss Tyreek Hill dearly

Tyreek Hill is just beginning his journey as a Miami Dolphin, and as such, fans, analysts, and pundits will be comparing the Dolphins and Chiefs this coming season. However, with no games to look back on yet, analysts and pundits are looking ahead, predicting the Chiefs will ultimately be the ones to miss the wide receiver more.

Speaking on Get Up, Dianna Russini predicted that the Chiefs were going to miss Tyreek Hill dearly in 2022:

"Oh my goodness Mike T thinks that the Kansas City Chiefs fans should be doing backflips. Well, the guy that does the backflips is in Miami now and they're going to be the fastest wide receiver duo without question here. But in terms of the pressure, I think you have to look at it from, you know, a little bit of a wider range here."

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home https://t.co/ykcZcSuy7N

Frontflips and backflips are generally done out of celebration and not anger. However, the core point of Russini's argument centers around new head coach Mike McDaniel. Here's what she had to say about him:

"Yes, he Mike McDaniel took the job and I'm sure sold ownership on I can help to make him better. Look what he did in San Francisco. Where sort of we give training wheels to the quarterback here in this West Coast offense, which is going to look a lot like we saw with Kyle Shanahan with the Niners so obviously he wants to have Tua have some success here but Mike T brings up a great point."

She continued, pointing to the new signing of Teddy Bridgewater as a possible fall-back and a guarantee of a hard floor if Tagovailoa doesn't take off this season:

"Teddy Bridgewater making $6 million a year tells you something they're willing to pay him because I do believe that the Miami Dolphins look at the situation say hey, if this can't work with Tua, you know who can run an offense like this because we saw in New Orleans with ease with Teddy Bridgewater."

She wrapped up her monologue by backing Bridgewater, saying he's been effective on loaded rosters. She compared Bridgewater to Mike McDaniel's former quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo:

"Teddy could step in here and run the offense. Mike McDaniel wants something that we saw similar with like let's say a Jimmy G."

The new-look Miami Dolphins offense with Tyreek Hill

The team has two starter-level quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Out wide, the team has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVante Parker. At tight end, the team also has Mike Gesicki. Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Myles Gaskin make up the running back room.

Put simply, the offense is essentially complete with Hill's addition. That is, assuming Tua Tagovailoa can take off on a loaded roster. The quarterback threw for 16 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2021.

