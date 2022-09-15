NFL analyst claims league's $11 billion deal is why Lamar Jackson won't sign new contract

It is no secret that the NFL is only getting richer and Lamar Jackson is on the precipice of entering a new level of financial security. Jackson had given the Baltimore Ravens until the Friday before their Week 1 game against the New York Jets to negotiate a deal. That failed to happen and the quarterback is currently playing out the last year of his contract.

The NFL, on the other hand, signed a $11 billion deal with Amazon for 11 years. One analyst is connecting the two variables. He believes that this will have an effect on the future salary cap and that Lamar Jackson knows it.

Speaking on Get Up, analyst Bart Scott discussed how the league's new deal might be factoring into Jackson's contract negotiations. Here's what he said:

"We're going to celebrate today, the first day of Amazon taking on games. And what people don't realize, that's $11 billion over 11 years. What is that going to do to the salary cap next year? It's going to raise it up. So Lamar is playing the long game. He understands that. Listen, yesterday's price is not today's price. So it's going up."

He continued, claiming Jackson is waiting for the market to climb further before locking himself down:

"(Jackson is thinking) 'Next year, if they franchise tag me, it's going to go up, bro.' He is going to get paid. It's going to continue to go up and the salary cap is going to be influenced by Amazon."

An interesting take for sure. Whether it is part of the negotiation is unclear, but what's certain is that Lamar Jackson has not signed a new deal.

Lamar Jackson is betting on himself in the 2022 season

Lamar Jackson - Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens

In refusing to settle, most pundits are saying the Ravens quarterback is continuing to bet on himself to remain relevant. With no deal locked in, Jackson will need to continue a run of dominance to keep his price high.

Many are also saying Jackson is betting on staying healthy this year. This could be a risk for the quarterback, who missed the final four games of last season due to injury. In Week 1 against the Jets, he threw for three touchdowns and one interception. He earned 213 yards through the air, but rushed six times for just 17 yards.

The Ravens face the red-hot Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Both teams are coming off strong victories against the AFC East. The Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 20-7 and the Ravens beat the Jets 24-9.

In a huge AFC matchup, who will come out on top on Sunday?

