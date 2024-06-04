  • NFL
  • NFL analyst claims Mac Jones is “so happy” to be “out of New England” in clearest sighting since 2023

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 04, 2024 19:07 GMT
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Mac Jones remains on the East Coast but is now in a massively different situation. With the Patriots, the quarterback faced rain, snow and Bill Belichick's strict culture. Down in Jacksonville, Jones now plays for the coach who called the Philly Special and serves as a backup behind Trevor Lawrence.

The changes have made him "so happy" according to NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up."

"I'll give Mac Jones a thumbs up," Foxworth said. "And he just looks so happy to be in the sunshine and out of New England. Good for him." [00:00:25][5.9]
youtube-cover
The comments came in response to a viral video of the former Patriots quarterback running through a drill with a smile and a jubilant dance at the end.

Mac Jones starts prep for 2024 following exit from New England

Jones at New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Jones at New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

For Mac Jones, the mountain of pressure to save Bill Belichick and morph into a quality follow-up act for Tom Brady appears gone. While Cam Newton did fill the season between Tom Brady's exit and Jones' arrival, it was clear that the rookie quarterback was the real swing for Belichick.

Between 2021 and 2023, many pegged Jones as the Tom Brady successor, for better or worse. While the era got off to a good start, handing Bill Belichick his final winning season with the franchise, things appeared to get bumpy quickly.

The following season, the Patriots finished under. 500, and by the end of the following year, it was clear that the Mac Jones era would be a short one.

Now, instead of leading the charge each week, his number one responsibility will be to stay ready in case an injury befalls Trevor Lawrence. The training for that is now underway.

Of course, with the quarterback no longer in the spotlight, not many expect a breakthrough deal in his current role. At some point, the quarterback might be offered a chance to change that, but for now, life appears much simpler for Trevor Lawrence's newest backup quarterback.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.

