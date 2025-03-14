NFL analyst claims Mason Rudolph could be the final solution for Mike Tomlin in 2025

Mason Rudolph, once again, is back in yellow and black. He will be taking orders from Mike Tomlin for the 2025 season. If he gets to the second year of his two-year deal, he will be able to return in 2026.

A backup quarterback for the duration of his career, Rudolph's addition seemingly pointed to him working as a backup once again. Not so fast, according to one NFL analyst. On Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested Rudolph could be the guy for the 2025 season.

"Rudolph's back, and I think we need to take Rudolph seriously as a potential plan A. I think that Rudolph closes the door on Russell Wilson. I don't think they ever wanted Russell Wilson back. I think they said all the right things," he said. (1:40)

"They acted respectfully when they said, 'We want to bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields,' I think they meant, 'We want to bring back Justin Fields, and we're going to use the possibility of Wilson to squeeze Fields to take less.' I don't think they have any interest in bringing back Russell Wilson."

So, Mike Tomlin goes from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to Mason Rudolph in one fell swoop. Before Rudolph's arrival, the Steelers were down to just Skylar Thompson, who has played a playoff game in relief of an injured Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Why Mike Tomlin might be willing to give Mason Rudolph the keys for 2025

Mason Rudolph at Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn

Mike Tomlin has relied on Mason Rudolph before. In 2019, Ben Roethlisberger injured his elbow early in the season and was forced to miss most of the year. Rudolph ended up playing 10 games and starting eight of them. He went 5-3.

Then, in 2023, he had a 3-0 stretch and a playoff appearance. As such, in total, he had an 8-4 regular season record with the team. Based on that alone, Tomlin could do worse.

Of course, the quarterback's 1-4 record with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 is reason for concern, but Rudolph has mostly known success with Tomlin. For now, at least, the quarterback is in the driver's seat to start the season without Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

