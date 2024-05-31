NFL analyst claims Matthew Stafford is “going to want some butts” in upcoming Lions matchup after fans boo wife and kids

Matthew Stafford's 2023 season came to an end at the hands of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. However, an upcoming matchup between the two quarterbacks will have more than just that historically-charged nugget to address.

Jared Goff was traded for Matthew Stafford following the 2020 season in one of the biggest trades.

Speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on Friday, NFL analyst Mike Florio explained why the rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions will be personal for Stafford:

Mike Florio: "[00:02:16] Matthew Stafford, who doesn't seem to get pissed off very often, is going to be pissed off because they booed his wife and kids last year. Last time it was a novelty. ... This time he's going to come back and he's going to want some butts [00:02:37]," he said.

Florio's claim of fans booing Stafford and his family can be traced back to a video posted during January 14th's game by Bridget Condon via Dov Kleiman on Twitter/X.

In the video, Stafford is seen embracing his family on the sideline as boos rain down from fans in the stands.

NFL grants short wait for Matthew Stafford's rematch against Jared Goff

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

No time will be wasted in scheduling the rematch of the 2023 playoff game. The upcoming matchup between Goff and Matthew Stafford will be played in Week 1 on Sunday, September 8th, at 8:20 PM EST. The game will be the first Sunday primetime game of the year, adding to the pressure of the moment.

Week 1 serves as one of the most pressure-packed, most anticipated, and most-viewed weeks of the regular season. After six months of waiting to see their teams play, fans find themselves more emotionally charged to see the debut of a new season in which anything can happen.

By that same token, players often feel the moment as much as anyone after a month of practice and months of waiting for their first real action of the year. Sean McVay notoriously holds his starters out of the preseason, which can only amplify the intensity once the first game of the year begins.

The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit. Both the former Detroit Lions quarterback and the former Rams quarterback will have reason to prove both respective coaches, general managers, fans, and analysts wrong for electing to move on.

Overall, it appears the NFL chose a banger of a matchup to kick off Sunday Night Football with multiple layers of storylines building to the game.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.