NFL analyst claims NFC North team was interested in acquiring Tom Brady in 2020

Tom Brady's recent sabbatical from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has many speculating about the future of the legendary quarterback. There are talks of him playing elsewhere next season as well as resurfacing of stories regarding where he almost ended up in 2020 free agency.

Dana White revealed during this past Saturday's UFC 'GronkCast' that he had a deal in place for both Rob Gronkowski and Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders, and Mark Davis didn't deny that.

We all know that there was interest from the Dolphins this past offseason, but they weren't one of the teams in on Brady back during the pandemic. What we do know is that the Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears were in on him. As Albert Breer shared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"No, because the Raiders have been one team that had sort of been in the mix and like I think, I would hear it for you calling like at the very end it really was the Buccaneers and the Chargers, but if you like, round back a couple weeks, you had teams that had sort of, you know, put their foot in the water.

"The Raiders, the Bears, the Colts and the Raiders are a team that had been talked about at the time. I think more than anything else, it sort of signifies how complicated it was and looks like I think, you know, you can look back at it in retrospect and think like, why wouldn't anyone have done what the Buccaneers did?"

Tom Brady's teammate explains his absence from training camp

Ask someone like Antonio Brown about Tom Brady's training camp absence, and you'll get a rant about the double standard Tampa Bay is showing. They will emphasize how TB12 was treated during his time with the team.

Ask a current teammate, and you'll hear very little concern about Brady's ability to stay ready for the upcoming season during his 11-day sabbatical. Cameron Brate told the Tampa Bay Times that Brady didn't miss a beat during his time away and upon his return:

"Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we're all excited he's back and ready to move on."

Tom Brady enters his final season in Tampa in 2022 potentially, with an eye on a $375 million broadcasting deal. Alternatively, there could be a year in Miami looming for the NFL's quarterbacking GOAT.

