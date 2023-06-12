NFL analyst claims Odell Beckham Jr will play big role in budding Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson duel

In parallel with Lamar Jackson's NFL arrival, the AFC was stuck in purgatory as the old guard transitioned out and the new generation began taking its first steps. However, in 2023, most would agree that the conference has matured into a clear-cut direction with one big question: can anyone stop the Kansas City Chiefs?

While not quite guaranteeing victory, NFL analyst Ryan Clark revealed his best option to fell the franchise on ESPN's "First Take." Speaking on the program, he outlined his pick in the AFC North, using Odell Beckham Jr. as a centerpiece:

"I think it's the Baltimore Ravens. I mean, when you look at the AFC North, it's going to be stacked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We've watched the Cincinnati Bengals really push the Kansas City Chiefs the last two years, one year beating them in the AFC Championship and taking them to the brink of the fourth quarter this year."

Clark went on to list the substantial changes done for the franchise:

"But the Baltimore Ravens now adding OBJ, getting Lamar Jackson signed, having Todd Monken come in from the University of Georgia and expanding this pass game and making it a pro-level pass game, not something we see in college where they want to be run-first.

"I believe that this team can excel offensively right now."

Lamar Jackson aims to finish a season for the first time since 2020

No. 8 at Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Of course, the first step to upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs is getting Lamar Jackson on the field when it matters most.

If it seems like it has been a long time since the Ravens have been able to say that they were able to accomplish the task, it has. One has to go back to the pandemic season to find the last time No. 8 played a game in January.

It also was the only time he's won a playoff game.

As it stands, after placing pieces and dollar signs around him, the pressure is on for Jackson to finish the year stronger than he ever has. Of course, in doing so, it would be the first full season he's taken part in with fans screaming in the tens of thousands going back to 2019.

At this point, expectations have never been higher for the quarterback. With the AFC teetering on becoming Patrick Mahomes' conference in a Tom Brady-esque way, the pressure on Jackson to be that guy has never been higher.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes