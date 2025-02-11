NFL analyst claims one potential Aaron Rodgers landing spot 'makes no sense'

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are reportedly headed for a split. After two years of trying to capitalize on the quarterback, the team appears to be set for a complete rebuild instead of only a coaching and general manager overhaul.

Many have speculated that this would be the case for months, but it now appears set in stone. The next step for the QB is to decide if he wants to keep playing, as well as choosing where. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio ruled out one landing spot.

"(The) Raiders make no sense," Florio said (01:14). "If I'm Aaron Rodgers and I want to finish my career with a better year than what I've had the last two, I am not going to the Raiders and get stuck in the division with the Chiefs, the Broncos, and the Chargers. No, thank you. Steelers make sense. Raiders do not."

Pittsburgh has not picked a lane with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, so the team could be looking at a QB overhaul once again.

Ranking potential Aaron Rodgers landing spots

Aaron Rodgers might have his ideas for his future, but if his No. 1 goal is to win and prolong his career as much as possible, there are only so many options.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The most important landing spot for Rodgers could be the Steelers. It also might be one of the least likely. The Steelers have a playoff season under their belts with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

However, going to a coach who has never had a losing season might be a dream come true for the QB. He might not even be a bridge QB as the Steelers perennially struggle to get in range to draft a rookie.

#2 - New York Giants

The New York Giants might be the next-best option. Rodgers most likely would be a bridge QB for the team, but he would have Malik Nabers to help deliver some catches and wide-open looks.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are stuck in the middle with Bryce Young. It hasn't gone according to plan, but he showed some flashes last year. If that wasn't enough, Rodgers could be the team's bridge to whoever succeeds Young as the next big rookie.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are seemingly guaranteed to get a top rookie QB in the 2025 NFL draft. However, they might want a bridge QB for the opening handful of games of the 2025 season. Rodgers could be that option to buy the rookie time to develop.

