"Bill Belichick has crossed the line" - NFL analyst claims Patriots HC has messed up big time

John Middlekauff thinks that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has messed up big time after refusing to name an offensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

On the 3 and Out podcast, Middlekauff said that Belichick crossed a line by not naming an offensive coordinator and lost one person he can't replace in Josh McDaniel:

"I was reading last week, it's like now it might be between Matt Patricia and Joe judge. And I said this a while back like it's like anything in life. The older you get, it is harder to be at the forefront of the movements in whatever industry, you are just a nature of getting old and right.

Middlekauff continued:

"And the more successful you are, you're just going to, especially in football, but I would argue any business but specifically, football, because there can only be one head coach, you lose a lot of people. And it does feel for the first time that Belichick has crossed the line of like, you know, the law of diminishing returns or it's like he can't replace Josh. You know, and if you think about it, Josh has really been one of the stalwarts in his organization besides a couple years that he left, and they might be screwed.

Middlekauff added:

"The defence has been really good. I don't think they're gonna be bad at defence. They're a good defensive team. But I think they have a little bit of a problem because they just, they've lost too many guys, and they lost one guy who they couldn't replace. And that was Josh McDaniels. And now they have these two people I was I I'm not gonna I was pretty confident last year that the Patriots are gonna make the playoffs. And I just bet on Bill, I bet him being on this revenge tour. And he was and he made the playoffs.

Middlekauff concluded:

"He was the whatever the sixth seed, he made the classical rookie quarterback. He had one of the most impressive wins of the season when he shoved it down the Bills' throat, and even though he got destroyed in the first round of the playoffs, the Patriots had a successful season."

Mac Jones and the Patriots hoping for a better 2022 season

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones and the Patriots had an excellent first season together. The rookie quarterback showed flashes of his brilliance as he led New England to the playoffs off the back of a 10-7 record.

Jones threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in a relatively solid rookie season. However, with a year under his belt, many expect the former Alabama star to improve dramatically.

Last year, Belichick shielded him with playcalling and did not do anything too adventurous, which should change in 2022. With the Buffalo Bills still the favorites for the AFC East crown, the Patriots will face stiff competition for the second spot in the division from the Miami Dolphins, who strengthened considerably in the offseason.

With Jones under center, New England will have a good shot at returning to the postseason, and they will be hoping to avoid the brutal belting they copped at the hands of the Bills.

Edited by Piyush Bisht