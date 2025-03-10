NFL analyst claims Pete Carroll might not prefer drafting QB for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, and former quarterback/current NFL analyst Chris Simms doesn't think Pete Carroll and the team will use the pick on a quarterback.

The Raiders hired Carroll this offseason as their next head coach, replacing Antonio Pierce after just one season. Carroll made his return to the NFL after taking a season off following stepping down as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach a season prior.

With the Raiders needing a need head coach for next season, he joined forces with minority owner Tom Brady to take over the team. One of the biggest tasks that Carroll, Brady and the team have this offseason is finding a franchise quarterback.

While free agency began Monday, the tires will keep moving and they could figure out who their guy is soon. Simms, on Monday's episode of ProFootballTalk, said he doesn't think there's a chance the Raiders find their quarterback in the draft:

"I don't want to take the quarterback conversation totally out of there, but by all due accounts, I don't think they're going quarterback number six with all the things you've said.

"I've heard the same thing. Pete Carroll doesn't want to deal with that. He knows he's not going to be there forever. He wants to hit the ground running and try to compete right away."

The Raiders were viewed as one of many teams intetested in trading for Matthew Stafford before the Los Angeles Ram retained him with a new reworked contract. There are some veteran options such as Sam Darnold, Tyrod Taylor and Aaron Rodgers that the Raiders can explore.

What will the Las Vegas Raiders do at pick No. 6?

Pete Carroll during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

It will be interesting to see what the Las Vegas Raiders do with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As of right now, they need to add at least one more quarterback to their roster before the start of the season. But at pick No. 6, they might not be in good position to draft a rookie QB of their liking.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are expected to go in the top-5 in this year's draft. They likely wouldn't make it to pick No. 6

If Las Vegas stays at pick No. 6 and say they get a quarterback before the draft, it could select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to help bolster its much-needed run game which finished last in the NFL last season.

The Raiders could also trade their pick back to acquire more picks. If Carroll and the team are in win-now mode, they could just select the best player available. What do you think the Raiders will do with the sixth-overall pick?

